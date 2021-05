CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning Police Department and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a car seat check event.

The event will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wegmans on Bridge Street in Corning.

Participants are asked to bring their child, the car seat they will be using, and the car that the seat will be installed in.

Pennsylvania State Police will be holding a similar event in Mansfield on May 17 at the Mansfield State Police barracks.