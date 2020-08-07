CARES Act money available for eligible SUNY CCC students

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Federal grant money remains available for eligible SUNY Corning Community College students through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for Fall 2020.

In collaboration with SUNY, a revised CARES Act plan will now allow new Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 students to apply for the grant.

To date, $463,500 in federal grant money has been distributed to SUNY CCC students in need.

Eligible expenses for Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 students include computer/tablet/ipad purchases,

internet packages or monthly payments, computer programs needed for coursework, increased data

plans, printer costs, course materials related to remote learning, and additional study materials.

The funds are available to Title IV eligible students who were enrolled in courses after March 13, 2020 and have incurred expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. Spring 2020 graduates are eligible. Eligible expenses incurred for Spring 2020 include those for course materials, technology, health care, childcare, food, transportation, utilities, and housing.

Further information is available at www.corning-cc.edu.