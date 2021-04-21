CCC President is disappointed by no confidence vote

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The PECCC Faculty Union has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a “no confidence” measure regarding President William Mullaney. He said that the vote was disappointing to hear.

“Disappointed that we have a group of people who are upset about a specific issue,” Mullaney said. “But, I really don’t think that it’s something that we can’t get past.”

Mullaney said that other than an issue about labor, he is unaware of any other problems that the full-time faculty in the union has.

“I haven’t heard anything other than that, so, based on that information and by all indications, this issue about labor is what these folk in the union are unhappy about,” Mullaney said. “Now, if there are others, I am open to hearing those, but as of yet, I haven’t heard of anything else.”

The Union released a list of issues that lead them to vote, no confidence in the president.

Over the course of his time as President of SUNY Corning Community College, Dr. William Mullaney has:



● Overseen the disintegration of morale, confidence, and collegiality among college

employees, to the detriment of our mission;

● Encouraged through his actions and comments a climate of discord among college

employees, seeking in vain to weaken our bonds of friendship and sense of shared

commitment to the future of the College;

● Demonstrated through his actions a special disrespect for the dedication, commitment,

and excellence of the College’s full-time faculty;

● Used faculty terminations and the threat of faculty terminations in failed attempts to

intimidate and bully the faculty;

● Refused to engage with the faculty in good faith discussions around alternatives,

reflecting an underlying disinterest in finding workable alternatives;

● Misrepresented his administration’s engagement with faculty and staff, including

Associate Deans of Instruction, on these issues;

● Failed to investigate the likely ramifications of his plans, choosing not to consult with the

academic departments most directly affected;

● Sabotaged the ability of the College to recruit the best candidates for future openings by

eroding confidence in the College’s commitment to its employees;

● Undermined the Regional Board of Trustees by attacking the meaning and value of its

commitments to College faculty;

● Failed to communicate a positive, compelling, inclusive vision for the future of the

College as a whole, one reflecting our shared values, diversity, and mutual reliance; and

● Failed to represent the College effectively in the communities served by the College,

compromising the relationships at the core of our institution’s mission.

Mullaney said that he has met with faculty and union members in the past, and has not heard or read the complaints that are listed.

“I’ve met with Professor Hersha [PECCC Union President] on a regular basis, I attend faculty assembly meetings every month, I attend academic meetings, last month I visited all of the division meetings, I meet with faculty one-on-one, so I stand behind my record in terms of my outreach and availability to work with faculty members.”

The union said that Mullaney, “Used faculty terminations and the threat of faculty terminations in failed attempts to intimidate and bully the faculty,” in the list of reasons why they called this vote. Mullaney said that this does not depict his true character.

“I’ve never been called a bully in my life,” Mullaney said.

The college’s president is not worried that this vote will compromise his position, and he said that the trustees are supporting him.

“I have kept the trustees in the loop from the very beginning,” Mullaney said. “They have been with me every step of the way.”

He said that this has been a challenging year because of COVID and the budget, but he believes that he has been available to hear everyone on campus.

“I stand by my collaborative nature, I stand by my open-door policy, that I meet with anyone at the college, student, staff, faculty member to hear concerns,” Mullaney said.