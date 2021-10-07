CDL Career Fair to be held in Corning

RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 02: A tractor trailer departs the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina after delivering Thrive Market products on October 2, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images for Thrive Market)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a CDL Career Fair in the Corning Civic Center Plaza on Thursday, October 14 from 3-5 p.m.

The event is held in partnership with the City of Corning, CSS Workforce New York, CSEA Local 1000, and the New York State Department of Labor.

Anyone interested in learning more about obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License for career growth is welcomed to attend. Informational presentations will be held throughout the first hour of the career fair and attendees may meet with area businesses during the second hour.

Masks are required and attendance is free. Visitors should register upon arrival.

For more information, interested candidates may email CSS Workforce New York at info@csswfny.com. Questions about job opportunities, wages and benefits, training, and more will be answered during the first hour of the event.