CMoG hosting virtual event with local artist and director from Netflix, ‘Blown Away’

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The reality glassblowing competition “Blown Away” on Netflix features artists from Corning, and now’s your chance to get an inside look at what the experience was like for the glassblowers in a virtual event Connected by Glass: Blown Away Season 2, Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m.

The Corning Museum of Glass, CMoG, is hosting the live event on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages. There, you can watch local glass artist and finalist on the show, Cat Burns, give a live demonstration.

Contestants Jason McDonald and Mike Shelbo will be there for a Q&A session, and the director, Mike Bickerton, will be joining to give the viewers an inside look at the making of the show.

“It’s really going to be fun to get a sort of behind-the-scenes perspective of what it was like to be a contestant on the show,” said Eric Meek, Manager of Hot Glass Programs CMOG. “We see, on the show, on Netflix, you see 30 minutes of a process that is taking days and days long so it is always fascinating to hear more from the contestants.”

Rob Cassetti, former senior director of the Museum and the final guest judge on this season of Blown Away, will be leading the discussion of the event.

Click here for more information on the Connected by Glass event.

There is a members-only event and 8 p.m. that will give viewers the opportunity to ask the participants questions.