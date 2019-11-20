CMOG preparing for 2300° featuring glass bubbles

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass is preparing for the first 2300° event of the season on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The event will feature glass blowing demonstrations, drink sampling, and discounts at The Shop.

New Glass Now artist and glassblower Aya Oki will be working with the Museum’s Hot Glass team in the Amphitheater to create work that incorporates bubbles.

JD Wilkes will play in the Auditorium as Dom Flemons plays the Amphitheater. They will both join Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at 6:45 in the Auditorium to close out the evening and play the night away.

There will also be a free shuttle bus service from the Museum’s I-86 parking lot.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.