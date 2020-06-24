CMOG releases safety measures, no opening date yet

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass has released health and safety protocols for all guests for when the museum reopens.

Representatives for CMOG tell 18 News that an official opening day has not been publicly set.

The protocols come after Governor Cuomo released guidelines for phase four, which includes museums.

Masks and Health Screening

All visitors (over the age of 2) and staff are required to wear a face covering while on the Museum’s campus. Please bring your own mask

If you are unable to wear a mask or do not want to wear a mask, we will have to ask you to return at a later time

All guests will be thermal scanned upon entry

If you have a temperature of 100.4°F, we’ll kindly ask that you and your party plan to visit us another day

All staff are also required to participate in temperature screenings each time they enter the building

We ask that all visitors and staff complete a self-health check before entering

Social distancing efforts will be in effect throughout the Museum. Please follow guides and floor marks

Ticketing and Admissions

Advanced admission tickets are now required. Please purchase your timed tickets online ahead of your arrival.

Tickets are available at half-hour intervals throughout the day

Please arrive within the 30-minute window following the time on your ticket

Tickets are good for the entire day, do not limit the amount of time you may spend in the Museum, and are good for two consecutive days

There is now a daily attendance cap

We will not be accepting groups of 10 or more at this time

Space Changes and Getting Around

The Shops, Café, and Cafe Express, and Welcome Center Parking Lot are open for guests to enjoy

The Welcome Center is closed at this time

Shuttle buses will continue to run at a reduced capacity of 10 people at a time

Most touch elements in our displays have been removed or modified

Hot Glass Demonstrations

We are still featuring live glassblowing demonstrations! To ensure that everyone can enjoy the demo experience in a safe manner, new protocols have been established.

New traffic flow patterns and seating arrangements have been implemented in our demonstration spaces

The flameworking booth has been relocated to a larger space

Optical Fiber and Glass Breaking demonstrations are not currently offered

Make Your Own Glass

Limited Make Your Own Glass projects are available.

Fusing and Sandblasting are currently the only projects available as they allow for minimal contact

Each participant will be supplied with their own personal project kit

Participants will be required to wash their hands prior to the experience and keep their masks on for the duration of their project

Space and availability are limited, advanced reservations are required

The Studio

Everyone at The Studio is required to wear a mask

Entry to the building will be through The Studio front doors

All guests will have their temperatures scanned and will complete a self-health questionnaire if they haven’t already completed one in the Admissions Lobby

Rakow Research Library

The Rakow Research Library will be open by appointment only between 10 am and 4 pm, Monday through Thursday

Only 5 patrons may be in the library at a time

Library access is currently limited to researchers actively using our collections

18 News will have more on CMOG’s reopening as information becomes available.