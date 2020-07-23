CMOG unveils new exhibit celebrating Corelle’s 50th birthday

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass is debuting a new exhibit, Dish It! Corelle at 50, in honor of the dinnerware’s golden anniversary.

The exhibit “showcases the plates, the people, and the passion behind this iconic brand known for its durability, simplicity, and practicality.”

“During our temporary closure, we were hard at work preparing new exhibitions, like Dish It! Corelle at 50, which we hope will delight and capture the imaginations of visitors of all ages,” said Marvin Bolt, Curator of Science and Technology at The Corning Museum of Glass, and the curator of this exhibit. “Corelle dinnerware has been a staple of U.S. households for five decades. Dish It! shares the story of how Corelle was made and the patterns that make it so familiar.”

Dish It! showcases the variety of Corelle products through two feature walls: one displaying distinctive shapes another filled with patterns, including the 2020 anniversary pattern, which features festive turquoise, yellow, and pink birthday sprinkles. Also included is a video wall highlighting key moments in the manufacturing process: melting ingredients, forming a ribbon, fire polishing, inking patterns, fusing and tempering, and quality control testing. On view is a ribbon of glass from which plates are cut out.

“Five decades after Corelle was first imagined in Corning, New York, it continues to be manufactured here,” said Bolt. “It’s fitting that we celebrate its half-century legacy and share the story with all who visit our Museum.”





Courtesy Corning

Dish It! Corelle at 50 will remain on view until spring 2021.