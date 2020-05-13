CMOG, WGI sharing history of the Go Bowling at The Glen trophy

(WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass and Watkins Glen International are teaming up for a show Thursday evening to discuss the history of racing in the region and how the two worked to create the famous glass trophy.

The show will be streamed at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Microsoft Teams online.

Connected by Glass: Going for the Glass! NASCAR's Glass Trophy

The Corning Museum of Glass began partnering with Watkins Glen International in 2012 to design and create the trophy for its NASCAR race each August. Join us as Watkins Glen International president Michael Printup shares stories from the track and talks about what it’s like on race day. Listen as glassmaker Eric Meek reveals the inspirations behind the design of the coveted trophy. And hear from driver Marcos Ambrose who’s not only raced the famed roadway, but was able to add the glass trophy to his collection.

