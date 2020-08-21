Cohocton Fall Foliage Festival canceled

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2020 Cohocton Fall Foliage Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the festival’s website.

After much consideration due to COVID-19 the 2020 Cohocton Fall Foliage Festival is cancelled. This was a very difficult and tough decision to make, but we feel the right one. Our main priority is the health and safety of our vendors and all who attend and support our festival each year. We look forward to seeing everyone at our 56th annual Fall Foliage Festival October 2 -3, 2021!

Cohocton’s annual Fall Foliage Festival began in 1966, and “is a community event in which the residents of Cohocton and neighboring communities gather to celebrate the magnificent surrounding hills in all of its colorful splendor.”

Steuben County has had 321 cases of COVID-19, two of which were in Cohocton.