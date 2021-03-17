Construction in Corning to close local streets, water service may be interrupted

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting on Monday, March 22 the City of Corning will start two water main replacement projects.

1) Water main on West Fourth Street between Washington Street and State Street. This work will be done by City crews and is planned for the three-week period from March 22 to April 9.

2) Water main on Field Street between Sunset Drive and West Third Street. This work will be done by a City Contractor and is planned for the six-week period from March 22 to April 30.

During construction, the affected portion of the Street will be closed to traffic each day, Monday through Friday between the hours of 6:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., weather permitting. Signs will be posted and no parking will be allowed on the street during work hours.

Within this period, interruptions of water service are planned to have advance notification and be minimal, however, a portion of our customers may experience low water pressure or interruptions.

Residents in the affected area are asked to draw water to prepare for the period of scheduled interruptions. Water service will be restored at the completion of each workday. Residents will be notified 24 hours prior to any planned water service interruptions.