Construction to close portion of Park Ave. and E. First Street in Corning for one month

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction to replace the water main on Park Ave between E. First Street and E. Second Street and on E. First Street between Park Ave and Steuben Street in the City of Corning is scheduled for May 11 through June 12.

The affected portions of Park Ave and E. First Street will be closed each weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Work will begin on Park Ave and then move to E. First Street, where signs will be posted and no parking will be allowed during work hours.

Some customers may experience low water pressure or interruptions, but those are expected to be minimal and with 24 hour advanced warning. Any interruptions will be restored at the end of the day.

Those who may be affected are advised to draw water in preparation for an outage.