CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. has announced that its sales for the first quarter of 2023 reached over $3 billion.

The glass-making giant announced that its core sales amounted to $3.4 billion in the first quarter of the year, down slightly as glass prices also declined. The company said volume for its display technology increased in March “as conditions improved in China and panel maker utilization resumed its recovery.”

Optics sales decreased slightly, as well; however, the company said that its environmental technology sales increased from last quarter.

“Our first-quarter results reflect solid execution on the priorities we outlined in our last call. We took further pricing actions to help offset inflation, and we effectively adjusted our productivity ratios,” Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said. “As a result, profitability improved despite sequentially lower sales, which were impacted by recession-level demand in several key markets and overall weakness in China, as anticipated.”

Corning’s announcement said that it’s expecting better numbers in the second quarter of 2023, with core sales possibly up to $3.6 billion.