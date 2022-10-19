CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As the fall brings blazing colors to the hills of the Southern Tier, it also brings mounds of dried leaves for weeks on end. The City of Corning has announced its leaf pickup schedule as residents work to clear their lawns.

Loose leaf collection in Corning will start next week on October 24. The City DPW said that leaves must be raked to the area between the curb and the sidewalk so they don’t plug drains on the street or make the roads slippery when wet. However, when dry, the DPW said that car engines can ignite the leaves when parked on top of them.

Drivers are also being reminded to watch out for children playing in leaf piles along the road. Leaves should also not be mixed with trash.

The DPW suggests residents mulch their leaves with their lawnmowers to reduce the volume of piles and bags left for pickup.

Any leaves not left by the curb by November 15 at 6:00 a.m. must be put in clear plastic bags to be picked up starting Nov. 21 through December 16.