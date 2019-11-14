1  of  2
Corning apartment buildings suffer extensive fire damage

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two apartment buildings have been deemed uninhabitable after an early morning fire in Corning on Thursday.

According to Corning Fire Chief Brad Davis, crews responded to the buildings on the 300 block of E. Market Street Extension around 5:24 a.m.

The rear of the first and second floors of one building and the rear of the second floor of a second building were affected, and the Red Cross is assisting tenants affected.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but is expected to be fine.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

