Corning Area Chamber of Commerce provides resource options during Coronavirus

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning area Chamber of Commerce is also working hard to help local businesses during this time.

They are working to make sure member businesses have access to funds, programs, and initiatives, but they are also looking towards the future.

“When all this is said and done and who knows when that’s going to be we are also planning on what things will look like for our member businesses once we are done with all of this so we are trying to plan some events that we don’t know when will be executed, but things like a cash mob where everyone shows up at a member business all at once or some sort of incentive to shop locally and we are just exploring that right now,” said Sean Lukasik, a spokesperson for the Corning area Chamber of Commerce.

For now, they are sharing information about loans from the small business administration, grants that are available, funding for restaurants and bars, and more on their website.