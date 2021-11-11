Corning City Councilman, former Corning Mayor, Frank Coccho passes away

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Frank P. Coccho Sr., 77, a longtime Corning city councilman and former Mayor of the Crystal City, died early Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, according to the Corning Leader.

Coccho represented the city’s sixth ward for 35 years, from 1986 to the time of his death, and as city mayor from 2006-2007.

Frank joined the United States Army and served from 1961-1964, receiving an honorable discharge.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of 57 years; daughter, Gina (Brent) Palmer of Porter, TX; son, Frank (Jennifer) Coccho, Jr. of Fairport, NY; four grandchildren: Alexa Palmer, Frankie, Isabella, and Porter Coccho; brother, Joseph Coccho, Jr. of Painted Post, NY; sister, Virginia Barden of Corning; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

There will be a public visitation on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 3pm to 6pm at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY 14830 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6PM with Deacon Brian Mizzoni officiating.

For those that are unable to attend Frank’s service and wish to watch it by livestream use the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/frank-p-coccho.

Frank’s family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

