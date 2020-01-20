Corning Community College holds meeting to discuss program cuts

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Faculty, the school president, and members of the Corning Community College met today to talk about possible program cuts and terminations.

18 News first heard about these cuts last year in December of 2019.

The President of SUNY Corning Community College, Dr. William Mullaney, says a year-long process went into deciding which programs they would cut based on the lowest enrollment rates over a three year period.

The following are the seven programs up for discontinuation:

Auto Body & Collision Repair AOS Automotive Mechanics Certificate Automotive Technology AOS / Certificate Early Childhood AAS / Certificate Manufacturing Technology AAS Health and Physical Education AS Human Services AAS

Now with each program, the faculty involved would also be terminated.

Brian Halm, senior automotive and autobody faculty, had staggering statistics during his presentation.

“We were surprised to learn that New York State is fourth in the nation for its employment per capita for automotive service and repair technicians,” says Halm. “Elmira is third in the nation per capita of employment

Mullaney says there will be more thought before the final proposal date.

“It was clear the faculty members did their homework – really dug into the research,” says Mullaney. “There were some really creative ideas I thought that came out of this, so I really enjoyed the presentations.”

The final proposal date is February 3.

After a two week period, the school will make decisions on how to move forward.