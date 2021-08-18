Corning Community College to require masks indoors for fall semester

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College announced Tuesday that it will require masks inside any buildings for the upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate is effective for all individuals starting today, August 18, and includes the Spencer Hill Main Campus and all other SUNY CCC locations (Health Education Center, Airport Corporate Park, and the Elmira Academic and Workforce Development Center).

SUNY CCC is reminding students and staff to complete the proof of vaccination form from the Health Office if you are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has not submitted their proof of vaccination who comes to campus is required to participate in weekly pool testing. The weekly pool testing schedule is located can be found HERE.