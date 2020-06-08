Corning considering closing Market Street for two months to expand outdoor dining, reopening event

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning City Council will be voting Tuesday on a resolution to temporarily close Market Street to traffic for nearly two months to allow for expanded outdoor dining and a “Reopening Corning Event.”

The proposed street closures would go into effect on June 12 until August 2 on four sections of Market Street.

Market Street (Wall Street to Cedar Street)

Market Street (Cedar Street to Walnut Street)

Market Street (Walnut Street to Chestnut Street)

Pine Street (Market Street to Burmese Lane)

Related proposals would waive the open container rule, allow the consumption of alcohol in designated areas, and authorize vending within 120 feet of Centerway Square.

Phase Two of the Governor’s reopening plan allows requires for outdoor dining that “all tables with seats must be at least 6 ft. from any other table, seat, patron, or pedestrian thoroughfare or corridor.”

Restaurants are scheduled to fully reopen in Phase Three.

Businesses serving alcohol will have to provide the city with proof of insurance of general liability with a minimum $1 million coverage for personal injury and $100,000 property damage. Those policies would include liquor liability coverage and include the City of Corning as part of the coverage.

In May the Gaffer District announced that all summer events, including the July 4 fireworks and Corning Pride, would be canceled due to COVID-19 and restrictions on large gatherings.

The special meeting will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. with the following login information.

Login Link: https://zoom.us/j/95974296074?pwd=eGxRVWx3QUgzTExETEN3cXd2cVFwZz09

Meeting ID: 959 7429 6074

Password: 208098

Dial by your location +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.