PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Department of Motor Vehicles office reopened Friday at a new location, according to Steuben County.

The County announced that the DMV reopened at its new location on June 3 after being closed June 1-2. The office is now at 77 Victory Highway in Painted Post.

“The configuration of the workstations, the increased parking area, and easier access to the building is a huge improvement for both the public and staff,” said Steuben County Clerk Judith Hunter.

The Village of Painted Post Police Department said, “This is their first day in the new location and we welcome them as neighbors to the Village of Painted Post (just outside the Village line).”