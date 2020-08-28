Corning Drive-In Movie Night postponed due to weather

Raindrops are seen on a vehicle window as a pedestrian walks in the rain in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2019, as heavy rains hit southern California bringing thunder and lightning. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Drive-In Movie Night at Corning Credit Union has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 4, due to rain.

With the highest probability of thunderstorms projected to be in the middle of tonight’s feature, we feel this is the best decision to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our audience, staff, and community partners. Corning’s Gaffer District

All tickets will automatically transfer to next week’s showing. If you are unable to attend on 9/4, full refunds will be issued through the Eventbrite platform.

The Urban Arts Crawl in Corning was also postponed on Friday due to impending weather.