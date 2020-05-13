Corning Inc. lays off hundreds of workers at Erwin plant

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. will be laying off 300-400 employees, most of which work at the company’s Erwin facility, according to Steelworkers Union President Warren Baker.

Corning Inc. did not disclose the number of employees being laid off.

As we shared in our recent Q1 earnings call, Corning is taking select actions as needed to align resources to current conditions due to the temporary, but acute economic impact of COVID-19. The company is pacing its operations and staffing at Environmental Technologies facilities in the Corning Valley to an appropriate level to meet reduced demand from automotive and heavy-duty customers. We are not disclosing specific numbers of impacted employees at this time. Corning Inc.

During Corning’s Q1 Environmental Technologies sales were down 12 percent year over year.

