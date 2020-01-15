Corning Inc. announces layoffs

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. has laid off an undisclosed number of non-union employees, according to officials within the company.

The exact number of layoffs could not be disclosed and all layoffs are effective immediately, according to Joe Dunning Manager of Corporate Sustainability & Communications at Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. specializes in “glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities.”

In September the company announced they’d received a $250 million grant from Apple. Corning Inc. had previously received $200 million from Apple to create the glass for the iPhone 11.

In the third financial quarter of 2019 Corning Inc. reported GAAP sales of $2.9 billion and core sales of $3.0 billion.

“Corning is successfully taking actions to offset recent headwinds. At the same time, we remain confident in our strategy and continue to advance our long-term growth initiatives,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president in the company’s last financial statement.

