Corning Inc. announces more changes after multiple rounds of layoffs

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – More changes are coming at Corning Inc. after two rounds of layoffs earlier this year.

Following viewer tips regarding a third round of layoffs, Corning Inc. released the following statement to 18 News.

Corning is taking select actions to align resources to current conditions from the economic downturn surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, we have adjusted our operations to reduce cost and capital spending, while meeting our customer commitments. In addition to other cost-control measures, we are implementing a multifaceted approach to necessary workforce actions that also aims to preserve as many jobs as possible.

Corning Inc. did not provide specifics regarding the number of employees affected and that more specific numbers would be made available “at a later date.”

In March at least 367 union employees and an unknown number of non-union employees were laid off by Corning Inc., according to Steelworkers Union President Warren Baker.

On May 13, Baker told 18 News that Corning Inc. would be laying off 300-400 employees at their Environmental Technologies facility in Erwin.

As we shared in our recent Q1 earnings call, Corning is taking select actions as needed to align resources to current conditions due to the temporary, but acute economic impact of COVID-19. The company is pacing its operations and staffing at Environmental Technologies facilities in the Corning Valley to an appropriate level to meet reduced demand from automotive and heavy-duty customers. We are not disclosing specific numbers of impacted employees at this time Corning Inc

During Corning’s Q1 Environmental Technologies sales were down 12 percent year over year.

On Tuesday Corning’s stock (GLW) closed at -0.62% and is down 30.51% since Jan. 2, 2020.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.