Corning Inc. employee talks mental health amid working from home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- ” I’ve been working from home pretty much since the start of the pandemic,” said Claire Warren Ginnan, a mother, wife, and Corning Inc. employee.

The pandemic has been in full swing for the past year. It could very well take a toll on people’s mental health.

Warren Ginnan has school-aged kids, who have been doing virtual learning since the pandemic began, as well.

“My biggest challenge right now is to be conscious and aware of the sense of isolation that they feel and how do I bridge some of those gaps,” said Warren Ginnan, Project leader in Mobile Consumer Electronics in the Gorilla Glass Division at Corning Inc.

According to the CDC, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder.

” The traditional assumption of telework is that there’s no one else in the home so that we can just do the work that we need to do, so when you think about the educational changes that have occurred with a lot of children and families being at home,” said Dr. Danielle Terry, Director of Behavioral Sciences at Guthrie Family Medicine.

“That is something that can be a real challenge for folks. I think what we’re going to see is there’s going to be a subset of people who benefit from this, and there’ll be a subset of people who may be struggling a bit more with the adjustment if that’s something that they aren’t allowed to opt-out of,” said Terry.

Some companies are now saying that working from home will be the future of work, even past the pandemic.

American Express, Capital One, and Facebook are among some of the companies that have switched to long-term work, along with some of the most recent remote jobs.

Claire says her children’s school district has added tools to talk about mindfulness and self-awareness that have been good with them.

She also says Corning Incorporated has been flexible and isn’t rushing their employees working from home to come back into the office. They are still providing testing for those employees that are in the office to try and curb the virus.