Corning Inc. employee tests positive for COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. has confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Corning employee was one of three new cases confirmed by the Steuben County Public Health Department on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 11 patients.

We can confirm that an employee based in the Corning Valley tested positive for COVID-19 today. The individual had not been in the facility (Decker Building) since March 12, and is self-quarantined. The facility itself has been closed since all the employees have been working from home under Governor Cuomo’s order for non-essential facilities. We will not provide additional personal details out of respect for the employee’s privacy and confidentiality. The safety and health of our employees, and that of their families, communities continues to be of utmost importance to Corning. Joe Dunning, Corning Inc.

Cases in Steuben County have been reported in Corning, Hornellsville, Hornell, and Bath.

“As predicted, increased cases are being reported as more testing has been conducted,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Cases will continue to come in as more testing becomes available, but with the continued community effort to stay home, stay safe and limit contact across Steuben County, we hope to see a decline in spread in the coming weeks.”