Corning Inc. employees impacted by payroll vendor Kronos ransomware attack

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Kronos, a national payroll vendor contracted with Corning Incorporated, recently suffered a ransomware attack that Corning employees tell 18 News has impacted their payroll system.

After receiving several calls, emails, and messages from concerned Corning Inc. employees, 18 News reached out to the company for an update on their payroll and timekeeping systems.

A Corning Inc. spokesperson tells 18 News that the Kronos outage impacted a small portion of their employees who use the system and they are working to minimize any potential impacts that may arise until service is restored.

Corning says their ADP payroll platform continues to be fully operational, and employees are being paid as planned.

“We can confirm that Kronos, one of the third-party time and attendance tracking providers used at Corning, is experiencing an ongoing outage that has impacted many companies globally. Taking care of our people is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring employees using the Kronos system are fairly and accurately compensated for hours worked. In addition to their regular pay, Corning proactively took the extra step to thank our dedicated workforce who use the system with a one-time $500 cash gift they received in their last paycheck. For the upcoming pay period, we are providing a $1,000 advance of their annual bonus. Going forward, we will address any potential issues as they arise.” Corning Inc.

A Corning Inc. spokesperson says they have also developed a support process to address employee payroll questions or concerns, as well as an interim, manual process to ensure all employees will quickly be made whole in their compensation

Kronos issued the following statement regarding the ransomware incident that was first reported in December impacting companies across the country:

We recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts. We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our impacted customers. Kronos

18 News will continue to monitor this story and bring updates on the system’s availability.

18 News can be contacted by emailing news@wetmtv.com