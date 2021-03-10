Corning Inc. named most innovative company in consumer electronics

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. has been named the most innovative company in consumer electronics by Fast Company for their Gorilla Glass and Ceramic Shield technology used in iPhones.

Corning beat out Apple, Samsung, and Google for the top spot in the rankings.

For most new versions of Gorilla Glass, Corning focuses on hardening the material against drops so that devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series don’t shatter when they hit the pavement. But with last year’s Gorilla Glass Victus, Corning paid attention to surface scratches as well, claiming twice the scratch resistance of its previous display glass while also improving drop resistance at the same time. It’s an important upgrade, because even if you barely notice those little scratches, they weaken the glass and increase the odds of a big break from future drops. Apple’s iPhone 12 launch also highlighted Corning’s invention of the world’s first transparent, color-free glass ceramic, which is known as Ceramic Shield. It incorporates ceramic crystals within the glass. Reviewers concluded that the screen was “virtually indestructible” in drop tests. Revenue for Corning’s Specialty Materials division was $570 million in the third quarter of 2020, and its efforts are bringing us that much closer to a future where a clunky case and screen protector are no longer necessary.

Additionally, Corning was named to the 22nd spot on the overall Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World, their highest-ever ranking since the inception of the list in 2008.

Last year Corning received $204 million to produce the Valor Glass vials for the COVID-19 vaccine.