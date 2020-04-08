Corning Inc. names new President/COO

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. has named Eric Musser, a 34-year Corning veteran, President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

“I’m pleased that Eric Musser is assuming this important new role. He’s a transformative leader with a strong track record of execution across the company, and his expertise and industry knowledge will enhance our performance,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer at Corning Inc.

“Corning’s business goals are clear, and we have positioned ourselves for significant growth. Our enhanced focus on execution will ensure that we do what we say we’re going to do. I’m confident that we will deliver on our priorities,” Musser said.

Corning Inc. also released a new outline of five Market-Access Platforms (MAPs): Mobile Consumer Electronics, Optical Communications, Automotive, Life Sciences, and Display.

“By organizing around the MAPs, we’re positioning Corning to capture more customer insights, further leverage our distribution channels, and open up new opportunities for innovation with industry leaders,” said Weeks. “The new structure allows us to drive growth by activating the full power of our cohesive portfolio.”