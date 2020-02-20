Corning Inc. plant in Wuhan on hold amid Coronavirus

(WETM) – Production at the Corning Inc. plant in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus (formerly called coronavirus), remains on hold, company officials tell The Leader.

The Wuhan facility was just beginning to make Display Technologies for television screens and similar products when the outbreak began, according to company spokesman Joseph Dunning.

“Following the traditional Chinese New Year holiday break and in light of the travel restrictions, quarantines, and recommendations of the local government, our work at the Wuhan facility will continue only when restrictions are lifted and in accordance with our customer’s production plans,” Dunning told The Leader. “At that time, per our ramp plan, we will continue to take the necessary steps to bring the plant online.”

According to the Associated Press, the virus has infected more than 14,550 people globally, although nearly 99 percent are in China.

Dunning says that Corning Inc.’s other operations in China continue under certain precautions amid the virus.

“Overall, a vast majority of our employees in China have resumed work, and company facilities are operating following the extended Lunar New Year holiday,” Dunning said. “Where possible, some employees are working from home as a precaution to limit their exposure to COVID-19.”

Dunning says Corning Inc.’s “medical, security, and business teams are monitoring the situation carefully, communicating regularly with our employees, and staying close to local authorities about resuming work and specific health and safety requirements .”

Corning Inc.’s stock closed at 28.29 USD (up 1.18%) on Thursday.