Corning Inc. reaches supply deal with Pfizer pharmaceuticals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Incorporated and Pfizer Inc. have announced the execution of a long-term purchase and supply agreement for Corning Valor® Glass.

The multiyear agreement provides for the supply of Valor Glass vials to a portion of currently marketed Pfizer drug products, pending regulatory approval. Since first launching its collaboration with Corning, Pfizer has continued to evaluate Valor Glass’ performance across several aseptic sites, utilizing multiple vial sizes, with a broad range of drug products from Pfizer’s sterile injectables portfolio. During this time, Valor Glass was accepted into and provisionally evaluated under the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Emerging Technology Program. Corning Inc.

“Pfizer Global Supply colleagues directly deliver on our purpose – breakthroughs that change patients’ lives – and those breakthroughs can come in many forms,” said Mike McDermott, president, Pfizer Global Supply. “Our collaboration with Corning is one example of how we continually evaluate new technologies and innovations that have the potential to advance our manufacturing reliability and efficiency.”

“Our strong customer relationships and shared passion for life-changing innovations make products like Valor Glass possible. Together, with Pfizer, we are revolutionizing an industry in which quality matters most – pharmaceutical packaging,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Corning chairman and chief executive officer.

The announcement from Corning Inc. comes after multiple rounds of layoffs affecting hundreds of employees and a $96 million loss in Q1.