Corning Inc. receives $204 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing/vaccine glass, hiring more staff

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. is receiving $204 million in federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), according to U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer.

The investment will “significantly” expand Corning’s production of Valor® Glass vials that will be used for the rapid production and secure delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs.

Schumer also revealed the federal investment would lead to doubling the employment at Corning’s Horsehead facility, jumpstarting the Southern Tier economy after the devastating financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Corning will seek to fill 60 permanent manufacturing positions immediately, with 34 more positions opening up as funding is released. In addition to increasing production at its Horsehead facility, Corning will be scaling up manufacturing at its Durham, North Carolina and Vineland, New Jersey facilities.

Corning recently had several rounds of layoffs that impacted hundreds of workers amid the fallout of COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials with an eye toward world-wide distribution, this vital federal funding that I worked so hard to secure in the coronavirus relief bills will jumpstart the production of Corning’s unique and wonderful Valor Glass, create 94 new jobs, and provide a huge shot in the arm for the Southern Tier economy just when it is needed the most,” said Senator Schumer. “Corning’s innovative Valor Glass vials will enable the rapid manufacture and secure delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine that will help New Yorkers and the rest of the nation confront and defeat the coronavirus. This federal investment into Corning is a win-win for the entire Southern Tier economy and the billions of people across the United States and world waiting for a vaccine.”

Wendell P. Weeks, Corning Incorporated’s chairman and chief executive officer said, “We’re delighted that BARDA has selected Corning as a packaging provider for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Our Valor Glass provides the strongest, fastest to fill, and highest-quality pharmaceutical glass vials ever produced. It helps protect patients and addresses existing bottlenecks. Corning is ready to do our part in the fight against the pandemic as well as to help prepare for future public health emergencies.”

“Valor Glass sets a new standard for quality and performance in pharmaceutical packaging. It is purpose-built for pharmaceuticals and is uniquely positioned to enable faster, more reliable drug manufacture and delivery – attributes that are critical to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic response,” said Brendan Mosher, vice president and general manager, Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies.

BARD is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through its partnership with the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and Army Contracting Command.