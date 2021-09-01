Corning Inc. reinstates COVID protocols, encouraging employee vaccination

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. will be reinstating COVID-19 protocols at all Corning Valley facilities due to an increase in community cases and the Delta variant.

The company confirmed to 18 News on Tuesday their return to “Responsible Corning” protocols in the workplace, including mandatory weekly testing, face coverings, and social distancing.

Corning Inc. says they continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and “will update pandemic response policies as needed and follow local, state, and national regulations.”

On Aug. 30, Steuben County reported 171 active cases and a 9.51 percent positivity rate. The county also reported 20 new “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated individuals with 143 total breakthrough cases.

Thus far, 46.9 percent of Steuben County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While many companies across the country implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, Corning Inc., which manufactures the vaccine’s vial, says they “strongly encourage” employees to get vaccinated and do not have a vaccine mandate at this time.

