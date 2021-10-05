Corning Inc. to adjust COVID-19 vaccine vial size amid vaccine waste complaints

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. plans to “adjust” the side of their COVID-19 vaccine vials following an NBC News report on COVID-19 vaccine waste.

The September report showed that pharmacies and state governments in the United States threw away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1. The number of wasted vaccine doses topped four million in both June and July 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reasons behind discarding the vaccines included a cracked vial, freezer malfunction, or having more doses in a vial than people who want them. The CDC says “a small amount of wastage is expected in any vaccination program.”

On Tuesday, Corning Inc. told 18 News that the company’s team is “working closely with our customers and will adjust the size of our vials to meet the individual needs and requirements for each customer.”

A timeline for when those adjustments would be made was not made available.

The current COVID-19 vaccine vials hold a range of doses for each of the three approved vaccines in the United States: up to 15 doses for Moderna, six for Pfizer-BioNTech, and five for Johnson & Johnson.

Corning Inc. received $204 million in federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to “significantly” expand Corning’s production of Valor® Glass vials for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then-Governor Andrew Cuomo recognized Corning Inc’s role in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution during a COVID-19 briefing last year.

“Is now the time to rethink packaging? For the U.S. market, I think so,” said Prashant Yadav, an expert in health care supply chains and a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, to NBC News.

NBC News reported that both Pennsylvania and Kentucky requested smaller vials due to vaccine waste.

As of Oct. 5, the CDC reported 215,502,382 US residents received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 186 million, about 56 percent of the country’s population, is fully vaccinated.