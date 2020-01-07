Corning Inc. unveils new automotive glass at Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS, NV (WETM) – Corning Inc. is showcasing new technical glass innovations used by automakers at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

Featured in the booth is the GAC Aion LX, one of the latest vehicles to adopt AutoGrade™ Gorilla Glass with Corning® ColdForm™ Technology.

Corning’s CES showcase features advanced glass solutions enabling the latest trends in the mobile consumer electronics, display, and automotive industries.

“Since CES 2019, when we announced the industry’s first AutoGrade solutions for more integrated auto interior displays meeting stringent industry standards, we’ve made significant business investments in technology, commercialization, and capacity, including our new manufacturing facility in Hefei, China,” said Mike Kunigonis, vice president and general manager, Corning Automotive Glass Solutions. “At CES this year, we’re excited to showcase the results of these advancements in commercially available applications, such as the Aion LX, which features our newest technical glass product and process solutions.”

“The Aion LX’s curved interior display is an outstanding application of Corning’s patented ColdForm Technology, which is enabling a more immersive experience for drivers by providing the smartphone-like touch sensitivity they’re accustomed to. In fact, the Aion LX’s ADiGo Space – GAC’s first-of-its-kind curved dual-display module – boasts the largest interior display system with anti-reflective and decorative cover glass technologies designed into a vehicle today,” Kunigonis said.

“GAC’s ADiGo Space is just one example of how we are making more innovative auto interior display designs possible while also delivering advanced manufacturing capabilities to our customers. The pace of adoption of our auto glass technologies is ever-increasing, as we collaborate across the automotive supply chain with companies including LGE, Visteon, BOE, and VIA Optronics to bring more innovative in-car solutions to market,” Kunigonis added.