Corning Inc. working with local food bank, school district to address food aid

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated announced today it is collaborating with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Corning-Painted Post School District to help address the increased demand for food assistance in Steuben County as a result of COVID-19.

Corning Enterprises, a subsidiary of Corning Incorporated, and the school district worked to find a location for a food hub which will serve as the Food Bank’s satellite distribution center in Steuben County and provide emergency food boxes to non-profit agencies for their clients.

The Food Bank recently had to suspend its volunteer program at its central location in Elmira because of challenges in maintaining social distancing. The impact of the pandemic has also caused demand for Food Bank services to spike across the region.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Corning Incorporated and the Corning-Painted Post School District who made this food hub possible,” said Natasha Thompson, president and CEO of The Food Bank of the Southern Tier. “Our pantries and meal programs across the region we serve have seen a 51% increase in the number of people coming to them for help. Over the last two weeks in March, we distributed 300% more food than we did during the same time last year. The only way we can continue to meet this increased demand is with the support of the community.”

Similar food hubs have been established in the six-county area served by the Food Bank to help mitigate potential exposure to COVID-19 for volunteers, staff, and clients.

“The Corning-Painted Post School District is proud and honored to serve as a key partner in the effort to assist our community during this challenging time,” said Mike Ginalski, superintendent of the Corning-Painted Post School District. “I’d like to sincerely thank my staff members who have worked tirelessly to make this school district location a key point of support for those in need in the area. We are truly committed to working with all of our community partners through this challenge of our lifetimes to support the community in any way that we can.”

The Food Bank will also receive assistance from Corning and C-PP School District employees who have stepped up to volunteer at the Steuben County Food Hub.

“I’m grateful to the teams and volunteers that have worked tirelessly to get this innovative approach operational and provide support to our community when it needs it the most,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Corning chairman, CEO, and president. “As we move through this challenge in the coming weeks, we will continue to face and overcome this obstacle just as we have so many times before – together. We are one community, united and strong.”