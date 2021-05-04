Corning Incorporated Foundation donates $25,000 to The American Red Cross of Western New York

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Incorporated Foundation has donated $25,000 to The American Red Cross of Western New York.

The donation comes as part of the Red Cross’s Sound the Alarm/Homes Made Safer campaign, which seeks to educate more than 100,000 nationwide on home fire safety prevention efforts.

“Without the generous support of partners like the Corning Incorporated Foundation, the Red Cross and its volunteer workforce would be unable to provide help and hope to the communities we are proud to serve,” said Alan H. Turner II, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Western New York region. “Much like the Red Cross, the Foundation has been there for the people of Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties in times of need. We are so grateful to the Foundation for their unwavering support of the Red Cross mission and we look forward to continued partnership in supporting our community for many years to come.”

In the past year, 145 active Red Cross volunteers in Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties provided immediate emergency assistance for 211 families following 50 fires and other local disaster incidents; enrolled residents in numerous lifesaving CPR/AED/First Aid training; provided 115 case services to military members, veterans, and their families; and collected more than 8,600 lifesaving blood donations from volunteer donors.

“We are proud to continue to support the efforts of the American Red Cross within our community. Through the work of their Homes Made Safer campaign, the residents of Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben Counties are better equipped to prepare for, respond to and recover from home fire emergencies, said Dawn Marie Castellana, Community Development Manager for Corning Enterprises and Corning Incorporated Foundation.