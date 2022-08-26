CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court.

Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary hearing, according to the court clerk. He was then turned over to the Steuben County court system. The city court clerk said that Heffner now faces possible grand jury action.

Heffner was arrested by Hornell Police on August 5 after 26-year-old Keli Collins was found unresponsive in her apartment around 1:12 a.m. Police accused Heffner of killing Collins, stealing her car, and driving to Hornell.

Police said Heffner knew Collins and lived in the same apartment complex. However, police said the two didn’t live together.

Three days later, Corning Police reported that an autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Collins died from “ligature strangulation homicide”.

Corning City Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said that he believes Heffner will be convicted for the murder based on the evidence that had been collected as of August 8. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police also helped in the investigation.

18 News will continue to follow any developments in the case. Check back for updates.