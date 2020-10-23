Corning offering activity packets to local seniors

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning will be making weekly activity packets available to seniors citizens who are City residents.

The packets will contain a variety of different activities such as crossword puzzles, simple craft ideas, word searches, coloring pages, simple recipes, links to activities on the internet and other activities that can be done without leaving your residence.

“The Senior Center staff has been coming up with creative ideas to keep senior citizens

active while they are home,” said Recreation Director Alex Hamilton.

Activity packets will be mailed each Monday morning starting November 2. Senior residents of the City of Corning interested in receiving a packet should contact the Corning Senior Center each week by 3:00 pm on Friday.

The Corning Senior Center can be reached at 962-8000.

Mayor Bill Boland says “this is a great way for our seniors to stay active during this pandemic from the safety of their own homes.”