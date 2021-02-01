Corning-Painted Post Area School District holding remote learning on snow days this year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After using all of their allocated snow days for the year, the Corning-Painted Post Area School District will shift to using virtual learning days instead of snow days for the remainder of the school year.

The shift to virtual learning days is only for when schools can not open safely due to inclement weather. All other school schedules will remain the same, barring a future announcement by the district.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday night no decision was made regarding the school’s plans for Tuesday with inclement weather expected across the region.