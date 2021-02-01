Corning-Painted Post Area School District holding remote learning on snow days this year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After using all of their allocated snow days for the year, the Corning-Painted Post Area School District will shift to using virtual learning days instead of snow days for the remainder of the school year.
The shift to virtual learning days is only for when schools can not open safely due to inclement weather. All other school schedules will remain the same, barring a future announcement by the district.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday night no decision was made regarding the school’s plans for Tuesday with inclement weather expected across the region.
Good Afternoon CPP Families,
Due to the fact that the District has utilized all of its allocated snow days for the 2020-2021 school year, we will be shifting to remote learning on any future inclement weather related days.
This means that your student will join their online classrooms as has been the practice this year on their remote learning days. There will be no in-person instruction.
In the event that we have to move to remote instruction tomorrow, February 2nd, we ask that you remain patient with us as this will be our teachers’ first time shifting to remote instruction from home this school year. Just like some of you, a few of our teachers do not have access to the internet at home. We will do our best to connect each and every block of time or period throughout the day. If we are unable to connect, we may provide assignments via Google Classrooms only. Together, we will work through the challenges of shifting to remote instruction due to weather. It is new for all of us. We will follow a normal Tuesday schedule.
No decision has been made to move to remote instruction tomorrow, February 2nd. Please look for information relative to this in the morning by following our regular communication avenues – the website, social media, SchoolPointe app and local news stations.
If you have any questions, please contact your building principal or email me at ask@cppmail.comMichelle Caulfield, Superintendent of Schools