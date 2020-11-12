Corning-Painted Post returning to hybrid model

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning-Painted Post Area School District has announced that they will be returning to their hybrid model following the Governor’s decision to lift the yellow zone restrictions in Steuben County.

The announcement was made through a letter to families from Superintendent Michelle Caulfield:

CPP Families,

I am following up on Wednesday night’s announcement from the Governor that Steuben County is no longer in the Yellow Zone designation.

For our school community this will mean:

– As of today, November 12, we will no longer be required to COVID test 20% of the students and staff in our buildings

– Tomorrow, Friday, November 13, we will continue as planned with our PreK-2 and special class Cohort B students in person

– On Monday, November 16, we will return to our full hybrid model, for all students, PreK-12, beginning with Cohort A in person

We would like to thank our staff, families and community for all of their support and efforts. We will continue to follow all of the Health and Safety protocols and practices including:

– Wearing a mask or face covering

– Practicing good hand hygiene

– Maintaining social distancing whenever possible

– Completing the health screening tool prior to arrival to school each day

We are excited to be back in our full hybrid model for all students starting on Monday, November 16th!

Please reach out using ask@cppmail.com with any questions.