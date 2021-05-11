Corning-Painted Post school bus rear-ended by another bus

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A school bus has rear-ended another bus at Corning-Painted Post Middle School, according to a district spokesperson.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon in the middle school parking lot during dismissal. According to the district it is unknown if there are any injuries but all students are being checked.

According to our reporter on the scene there is an ambulance at the middle school.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.