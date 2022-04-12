CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police are telling residents to be on the lookout for a fundraising campaign making its way through the community, disguised as coming from the Police Department.

According to the City of Corning Police, the Department has received reports of the packages being delivered to residents from an organization called “Citizens Behind the Badge”. The group reportedly claims to raise money for the City of Corning Police Department and is registered as a non-profit.

Corning Police is reminding residents that its Department and the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association are not associated with the “Citizens Behind the Badge” in any way and “cannot vouch for their reliability. Corning Police do not get any of the money donated through this organization and said the funds likely do not stay in the community.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said, “The Police Department would like all residents to be aware that this is circulating around our community. Please be aware, and residents should do their own research anytime they receive any type of fund-raising requests to try and ensure that the request is legitimate.”