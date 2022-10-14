CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is hoping to get a new police K9, with the Police Benevolent Association and the Corning City Council teaming up to raise money.

The Crystal City PBA announced this week that it’s looking to raise $20,000 “in pursuit of the first City of Corning Police K9 in decades”. The PBA and City Council started an online fundraiser for the dog and its training and said the Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding was the first to donate $1,500.

A day after the fundraiser launched online, the PBA said it raised $1,105, 6% of its goal.

“All it would take is 800 people donating $25 to reach our communities goal,” the PBA said.

Donations can be made here.