Corning Pride holding virtual events, car parade in lieu of festival

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Pride will be held almost entirely on virtual platforms in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the events require preregistration and passwords will be made available for the virtual events.

Virtual Drag Storytime will be held on Wednesday, June 17th.

Rockwell Museum is hosting Happy Hour with the Director: Pride Edition on Thursday, June 18th

Virtual Teen Pride Party on Friday, June 19th

Pride CAR Parade on Saturday, June 20th throughout Corning starting at 3 p.m.

Online panel about LGBTQ+ Issues on Sunday, June 28th

FLXGives Live on Tuesday, June 30th will be devoted to Pride

The car parade has been approved for only cars, no walking or bikes. Drivers can pre-register here.

1. Turn out of parking lot onto West William Street

2. Turn left onto Bridge Street

3. At East and West Pulteney intersection (stoplight), turn right onto E. Pulteney Street

4. At Centerway intersection (stoplight), continue straight onto E. Pulteney Street

5. On the fifth right, turn right onto Wilson Street.

6. Turn right onto Corning Blvd (passing CPPHS)

7. At Centerway intersection (stoplight), turn left at the light onto Centerway and drive across Brisco Bridge

8. At E. Tioga Ave intersection (stoplight), turn left onto E. Tioga Ave.

9. On second right, turn onto Chemung Street.

10. At Denison Parkway intersection (stoplight), continue straight onto Chemung Street.

11. At the first 4-way stop, turn right onto East 1st Street.

12. Continue down East 1st Street.

13. On the 4th block down, turn right onto Walnut Street.

14. At the Denison Parkway intersection (stoplight), continue straight onto Walnut Street.

15. At the West Market Street intersection (stoplight), turn right onto West Market Street.

16. Continue down Market Street for two blocks.

17. At the Cedar Street intersection (stoplight), turn left onto Cedar Street to continue to Brisco Bridge and Centerway.

18. Continue down Centerway until turning left at the E. Pulteney intersection (stoplight)

19. Continue down East Pulteney Street.

20. At the Bridge Street intersection (stoplight), turn left onto Bridge Street.

21. At the first right, turn down West William Street. End of coordinated route.

Pre-registration information for all of the events can be found on @CorningPride on social media or by emailing pridecouncil.corning@gmail.com.

All large summer events have been canceled in Corning, including July 4 fireworks, due to COVID-19.