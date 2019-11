CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Democrat Bill Boland has been reelected as the Mayor of the Crystal City.

Boland received 79 percent of the vote over Green party candidate Elizabeth Whitehouse with nearly 1,000 more votes.

Boland was elected to the City Council in 2011 from the 4th Ward. He served four years as Deputy Mayor, appointed then by Mayor Rich Negri. His current term as Mayor began January 1, 2018.