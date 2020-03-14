Corning Schools Announce Schedule for Closure

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials have directed schools in Steuben County to begin an extended closure Wednesday, March 18th and continuing through April 12th. Schools in Steuben County will be utilizing Monday the 16th and Tuesday the 17th to prepare staff and students for this extended dismissal.

Corning-Painted Post School Superintendent Mike Ginalski communicated the following changes to the school schedule:

Monday, March 16th: Students do not report to school. This is a Superintendent’s Conference Day (originally scheduled for Friday, March 20th).

Tuesday, March 17th: Students report for a regular school day. This will be an opportunity for teachers to communicate instructions about any work assigned, how to access teachers during the closure, and also to provide reassurance to students. Parents/guardians who choose not to send their students to school on Tuesday can make arrangements to pick up work during the week of March 16th.

All athletic events and spring sports are suspended until further notice. Athletics facilities will be closed during this period as well.

Information on providing food to students during the closure will be released as it becomes available. Parents are encouraged to check the District website for more information. School Superintendent Mike Ginalski is committed to providing timely communication to parents as this progresses and has stated he plans to provide daily updates for at least the first week of the school closure.

The closure comes following guidance from Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Public Health Director Darlene Smith. Governor Cuomo, through his executive order on March 13th, placed authority for school closures at the local level.

Steuben County officials will continue to monitor and respond to all COVID-19 concerns and remain in close communication with school districts.

Continuing our collective efforts of ‘social-distancing’, we have directed an extended dismissal of schools in Steuben County. School dismissal is an effective public health measure to prevent and slow the transmission of COVID-19. Darlene Smith, Public Health Director

We urge the citizens to rely upon facts provided by health officials and not to default to undue fear. This declaration follows suit of many counties in New York and states across the nation, which is meant to support social-distancing efforts. While our daily routines may change in the short-term, we will respond in a calm, unified manner as a community. JACK WHEELER, STEUBEN COUNTY MANAGER

We will bring you additional information as it becomes available on-air on WETM-18 and online here at www.mytwintiers.com.