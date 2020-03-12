Corning Senior Center closing due to COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman has ordered that the Corning Senior Center be closed effective Friday, March 13 until further notice.

“With the Steuben County Public Health Department’s recommendation to exercise social distancing, I have decided to close the Senior Center to assist in preventing the spread of the Novel Corona Virus. I apologize for any inconvenience, but believe this is a prudent precautionary measure.” – Mark L Ryckman, City Manager

“Many seniors come to our center to take advantage of the ProAction Nutrition Program. Our understanding is that Steuben County is suspending these meal programs and is making arrangements to have meals delivered to the seniors’ homes.” – Alex Hamilton, Recreation Director