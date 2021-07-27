Corning touts “outstanding” Q2 finances

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated has released results for the second financial quarter, reporting a “revenue milestone” of $3.5 billion.

The following economic results were released by the company on Tuesday.

GAAP and core sales were $3.5 billion; core sales grew 35% year over year and 17% versus second-quarter 2019.

GAAP net income was $449 million and core net income was $459 million.

GAAP EPS was ($0.42) and core EPS was $0.53, up 112% year over year and 18% versus second-quarter 2019. The difference between GAAP and core EPS was primarily due to a one-time accounting treatment resulting from the Samsung Display Co., Ltd. preferred share transaction, which reduced fully diluted share count by 35 million.

Gross margin expanded 200 basis points sequentially to 37.8%, and operating margin expanded 120 basis points sequentially to 18.3%.

Free cash flow of $471 million grew $186 million year over year; first-half free cash flow generation was $843 million.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects core sales to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion and core EPS in the range of $0.54 to $0.59.

“Corning had an outstanding second quarter. We are growing faster than our underlying markets and achieved a revenue milestone of $3.5 billion, establishing a strong sales run rate. We are performing well as we continue to build a stronger, more agile company that’s consistently delivering meaningful and important contributions,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer. “Corning’s deep commitment to life-changing innovation and our people’s unwavering dedication continue to drive us forward.”

Tony Tripeny, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, “Corning is on track to deliver an outstanding year. In the second quarter we added almost $1 billion in sales year over year and a half billion in sales over pre-pandemic levels; we improved margins year over year and sequentially, contributing to strong EPS; and we generated significant operating and free cash flow. We are confident this momentum will continue.”

Tripeny continued, “Our value creation model is working. We pursue opportunities that utilize capabilities from our focused and cohesive portfolio to drive growth. By repurposing and reapplying capabilities, we’re increasing our probability of success, lowering our cost of innovation, and becoming more capital efficient.”

Market-Access Platform Highlights

Automotive – Corning is addressing a combined $100-per-car content opportunity across emissions, precision glass products, and auto-glass solutions, driven by the company’s More Corning growth strategy. During the quarter, the company entered a new product category with its Corning ® Curved Mirror Solutions. The innovation is being adopted in Hyundai Mobis’ head-up display system, featured in the Hyundai IONIQ 5, to deliver an enhanced digital user experience.



Second-Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Display Technologies

In Display Technologies, second-quarter sales were $939 million, up 9% sequentially and 25% year over year. Corning increased glass substrate prices in the second quarter and implemented an additional moderate price increase for the third quarter.

Optical Communications

In Optical Communications, second-quarter sales were $1.08 billion, up 21% year over year. Sales increased in both enterprise and carrier networks. 5G, fiber-to-the-home, and cloud computing continue to drive strong growth across this segment.

Specialty Materials

In Specialty Materials, second-quarter sales of $483 million increased 16% year over year due to strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market, and greater optical content in semiconductor manufacturing. Net income declined sequentially and year over year, driven by increased investments in innovation programs that are moving toward commercialization.

Environmental Technologies

In Environmental Technologies, second-quarter sales of $407 million increased 80% year over year, driven by improving markets and More Corning content. Automotive sales were up 68% year over year as vehicle production improved from pandemic lows and gasoline particulate filter adoption continued in Europe and China. Diesel sales grew 101% year over year, driven by adoption of more advanced exhaust aftertreatment systems in preparation for China VI implementation as well as continued strength in the North America heavy-duty truck market.

Life Sciences

In Life Sciences, second-quarter sales were $312 million, up 28% year over year. Performance was driven by ongoing recovery in academic and pharmaceutical research labs and continued strong demand for bioproduction products and diagnostic-related consumables.

Upcoming Investor Events

On Sept. 1, Corning will attend the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit. And, on Sept. 14, Corning will attend the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

Second-Quarter Conference Call Information

The company will host its second-quarter conference call on Tuesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate, please call toll-free (877) 710-0209 or for international access, call (315) 625-3068 approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The access code is 133 0605. To listen to a live audio webcast of the call, go to Corning’s website at http://www.corning.com/investor_relations, click “Events,” and follow the instructions.